Iowans Enjoyed 50 Degree Weather on Friday

DES MOINES,Iowa -- The mercury was passing the 50 degree mark on a sunny day with no wind in January.

People everywhere were smiling. Justin Edwards was making his rounds for the Ames Post Office.

“It’s a pretty nice day. Gotta love it,” said Edwards “No better days like this in Ames, especially for January 4th.”

Also in Ames, the warm weather caused the city to close it’s two new outdoor rinks at South River Valley Park.

In Des Moines over the noon hour, there were no skaters spotted at the Brenton Skating Plaza. People were out walking at the Des Moines Art Sculpture Park.

“Taking a little extra lunch with the kids so I might have to stay late,” said Lynn Sinclair of Ankeny.

"I go to school in Minnesota now, so coming here is like going on vacation now," said her daughter Faith Sinclair.

This was also a day for two friends to meet for coffee while strolling in the Sculpture Park.

“It’s great to be outside. We're just happy that we have some fresh air and I temps to get outside and do some activity,” said Holly Poort of Des Moines. “It’s definitely difficult to be in the office, so I called my friend Jadie she said let’s go to walk so around here, and Starbucks.”

“This is a tease. It feels like spring and hopefully it won’t be such a long winter if we have some of these days,” said Jadie Card of Des Moines. “It’s perfect. We're walking around and enjoying coffee and chitchat before we get back to work.”

At Grays Lake, there were walkers, runner and bike riders. The lake had ice around the outside and open water with lots of geese in the center.

“For Iowa, this is absolutely a gorgeous day, a beautiful day. [It] can stay like this until spring is here,” said Ted Butcher of Polk City.

“It is gorgeous. I needed this,” said Virginia Salgado of Polk City. She just finished a run around the lake. “I went around once. I think that would be enough for today because I have to go to work.”

At Legacy Golf Course in Norwalk, the course was busy for a day in January.

“[If] you get a day in January where you can play golf in Iowa, that's like finding the unicorn. It just never happens, so when it does, you have to take advantage of that,” said Jason Divley, of Norwalk.

Some will remember last year was a long, cold winter.

“This is a nice way to start the 2019 season,” said Trevis Manning of the Legacy Golf Course. “Tomorrow we have 112 people on the tee-sheet. Half of them are from Minnesota. The other half are from Iowa.”