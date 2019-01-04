× Police: Man Arrested After Kidnapping His Toddler Niece in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Clive man is behind bars after police say he kidnapped his own niece Thursday in Des Moines, and investigators are still trying to figure out why.

Twenty-nine-year-old James Yeah Davies is facing a charge of first-degree kidnapping in the case.

Des Moines police say Davies took his 20-month-old niece from his parents’ home in the 2800 block of Boston at 4:15 p.m. Thursday. They are grandparents to the child.

The grandparents called police right away and officers found Davies at 30th and Hickman, but the child was not with him.

Police say the child changed hands at least three times before a family friend brought her back to the grandparents’ home. The child wasn’t harmed.

Police say they don’t know what reason Davies had for taking the child.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail.