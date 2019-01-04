Professional Organizer’s Tips to Keeping Tidy in 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa -- One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is getting organized. If you feel overwhelmed by the clutter in your house, you may want to get help from a professional.

Anne Ahmann has been a professional organizer with her business Happy Healthy Home for just over a year. She loves helping people de-stress by organizing their homes. She said even if you have a big mess, you need to start small.

“One box at a time, one room at a time, and you’ll be amazed at what you can accomplish, and I think that gives you more energy to keep moving forward," Ahmann said.

A big part of organization is decluttering.

“Deciding what you’re going to keep, what you’re going to donate, and what you’re going to throw away and I guarantee you’ll be whittling that down quickly,” Ahmann said.

She said one of the biggest things people struggle with is paper clutter. Mail, bills, or even artwork or papers kids bring home from school. She helps almost every client create a filing system for their paperwork.

“Have a bin for the current year that you’re working in, everything goes into that bin that you think you might want to save, at the end of the school year, decide what you really do want to save,” Ahmann said.

Organizing is about the different systems you put in place to keep each room of your house tidy.

“Everything in your house needs a home, having the same place you put your keys every day, your purse every day, your coat,” Ahmann said.

And make it convenient.

“We have a coat closet but it`s not by the door that we come in so I put hooks for coats by the door that we come in because otherwise the coats end up on the dining room chairs,” Ahmann said.

It doesn’t have to be expensive, Ahmann just cut up silicone ice cube trays to organize her earrings.

“Use what you have and if you love the system, it works great, go buy the pretty containers if you want the pretty containers at that point, don’t invest in them unless you know the system really works for you,” Ahmann said.

Ahmann charges $50 an hour for her services but she does offer free in-home consultations to those in the Des Moines metro. The amount of time will differ from person to person based on the amount of clutter.