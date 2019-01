× Stanton Woman Dies in Crash Outside Clarinda

PAGE COUNTY, Iowa — A crash Friday morning took the life of a Stanton woman. It happened in Page County, near Clarinda.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, 31-year-old Cassie Williams was heading southbound on Redwood Avenue when she rear ended a truck that was backing into a driveway.

Williams died at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

The crash is still under investigation.