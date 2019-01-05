Ankeny Boy Scout Donating Handmade Blankets to Brain Injury Patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Ankeny Boy Scout Luke Thompson has his sights set on earning his Eagle Scout. It is the highest rank in scouting, and to complete his Eagle Scout project, Thompson is donating handmade blankets to brain injury patients at On With Life, a non-profit organization helping with brain injury rehabilitation.

“[The blankets are] for their outpatients because they don't have a very good supply of blankets and they need help regulating body heat, so these blankets will help them regulate body heat,” said Luke Thompson of Ankeny Boy Scout Troop 85.

With the help of various donors, Thompson was able to buy enough fabric to make 51 blankets. Thompson also needed the help of these volunteers to complete the blankets.

The blankets come in various colors and designs, all picked out by Thompson and his mom. Attached to them are hand written words of encouragement. On With Life says the blankets won’t just keep outpatients warm but will also help with recovery.

“It warms my heart and I know just from personal experience that when people are going through situations, to get a little note of encouragement... [it] will warm their hearts too,” said Tammy Miller, director of outpatient services at On With Life.

On With Life will hand out the blankets in March for Brain Injury Awareness Month.