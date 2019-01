× Des Moines Fire Department Responds to Garage Fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Fire Department battled a garage fire at a home just north of downtown Saturday. It happened at 1704 Lincoln Avenue.

Fire officials say it is the second fire they have responded to at that address in a short period of time.

The fire department was able to contain the blaze to the garage, so it didn’t reach the home.

The cause of this most recent fire is under investigation.