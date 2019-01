Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Des Moines man is recovering after being hit by a car Friday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of East 14th and Walker streets. A witness says the driver went through a yellow light, claiming she couldn't see the man walking because of the sun shining in her eyes.

Police say the victim was complaining of back pain.

The names of those involved have not been released.