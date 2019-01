Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Drake got off to a blazing hot start, leading Loyola 30-14, but the Ramblers showed why they're the preseason favorite to win the Missouri Valley Conference.

Loyola got the lead just before half and never looked back, winning 85-74.

Nick McGlynn led the way for Drake with 21 points. Former Cyclone Clayton Custer led Loyola with 26 points.

Drake is home again Tuesday against Southern Illinois.

Highlights courtesy of MC22.