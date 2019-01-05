Iowa Ag Secretary Looks to New Year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Farmers still have a chance to apply for a new farm program incentivizing cover crops.

January 15th is the deadline to sign up for a new program providing a five dollar per acre premium reduction on crop insurance for farmers who planted cover crops this past Fall.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig wants to remind farmers they can sign up at www.cleanwateriowa.org

And with a New Year in front of agriculture, Naig highlights the key issues looking back at 2018. Despite crop growing challenges, Iowa looks to have the largest soybean crop on record at 577 million bushels and the third largest corn crop on record at 2.52 billion bushels.

He says there are also milestones in water quality, "[We] celebrated the fifth anniversary of Iowa's Nutrient Reduction Strategy. We also celebrated the fact that for the first time last year during the legislative session we secured long term, dedicated funding for water quality. And those dollars are starting to hit the ground."

Looking at the new year, Naig says resolving trade disputes will be important moving forward.

However, he is excited about the new farm bill. Especially with former Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Bill Northey leading implementation of its provisions at the Farm Service Agency, Risk Management Agency, and in conservation efforts at the USDA.

Naig says, "We'll keep working with Under Secretary Northey and the rest of the leadership at USDA to make sure that we're being a resource and helping them get the farm bill implemented in good order and again, bring some certainty in our marketplace."