AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State beat Kansas on Saturday 77-60, the largest margin of victory over the Jayhawks in 46 years.

Iowa State's Marial Shayok led the way with 24 points.

ISU is now 2-0 in Big 12 play. The Cyclones on the road Tuesday at Baylor.