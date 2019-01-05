× Lowe’s Planning to Hire Thousands of Workers in 2019

Lowe’s is planning to hire thousands of workers in 2019.

The home improvement retailer says it plans to hire more than 65,000 employees this year. This will include both permanent and seasonal workers.

The news comes amid one of the tightest labor markets in decades. Lowe’s says the goal is to improve customer service and product availability.

Meanwhile, the U.S Department of Labor’s monthly jobs numbers show some good news for the month of December. The U.S. economy created 312,000 jobs in December, rounding out 2.6 million jobs added in 2018.