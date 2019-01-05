× One Person Dead After Kayaking Accident Near Red Rock Dam

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — One person is dead after a kayaking accident near the Red Rock dam.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday near the south Tailwater area of the Des Moines River. Two kayakers capsized and had to be pulled from the water. Both were take to a hospital in Pella where one was pronounced dead.

The condition of the other person is not known.

Officials from Pella and Knoxville responded to the scene and area fisherman assisted in the rescue.

No names have been released.