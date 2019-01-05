Senator Elizabeth Warren Speaking in Des Moines Saturday Night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A Massachusetts senator campaigning for president will make her way to the metro Saturday evening.

Elizabeth Warren is making her rounds throughout the state this weekend. On Friday night, she campaigned in Council Bluffs before a large crowd. She touched on issues such as foreign policy, immigration and abortion. Warren said she will fight for opportunities for all families, not just the wealthy.

"I am determined that we build an America, where not just the children of rich people get a chance to build something, but where all of our children get a chance to build a real future. That's what I'm in this fight for,” said Warren.

Warren will speak in Des Moines Saturday night at Curate, an event space in the East Village. It is located at 322 E. Court Ave.

The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.