'Taunting' penalties are becoming more and more common. Some are legit, but others are shaky at best. John Sears says we need to use common sense.
I THINK: Taunting Penalties Continue to Confuse and Annoy Many
-
I THINK: Weird Week for Iowa Basketball, Dolphin Suspended, Iowa Loses First Game
-
I THINK: After Indiana Beatdown Special Season Setting up for Hawkeyes
-
I THINK: 41 Bowl Games???? Yes, Please!!!
-
I THINK: Controversial Calls in Alamo Bowl
-
I THINK: Another Close Loss for the Hawkeyes Turns Season of Hope in to ‘What If’
-
-
I THINK: The New High School Football RPI System, Yes and No
-
I THINK: Enough is Enough, Sears is Fed Up. How is Nathan Peterman STILL in the NFL?
-
I THINK: Brock Purdy was Impressive, Just Like Other ISU Backup QB’s
-
ED SAYS: Referees and Meteorologists Feel Each Others Pain
-
Auditor’s Special Investigation of Marshalltown School District Finds Financial Irregularities
-
-
Best of 2018 SoundOff: Murph Gets Roasted
-
Former Employee’s Late Tax Filings Costs Marshalltown Schools $616K
-
Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Headlines Women Leadership Inspired Rally in Ankeny