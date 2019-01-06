× Insiders January 6, 2019: Elizabeth Warren’s Visit to Iowa, Congresswomen Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer, David Young’s Future, Joni Ernst Talks Shutdown

DES MOINES, Iowa — Matt Paul shared the stage with Senator Elizabeth Warren, serving as an emcee at her speaking event in Des Moines Saturday night. Paul, an Iowa Democratic strategist, discusses Warren’s visit to Iowa this weekend and gives his thoughts on other possible Democratic presidential candidates who could be visiting Iowa soon.

Iowa's two, first-ever congresswomen began their first full week at work in Washington, D.C. Cindy Axne and Abby Finkenauer join a record 100 other women in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dave Price spoke to them in Finkenauer's D.C. office about being part of history, what they expect to accomplish and how they will handle impeachment talk.

This past November, Cindy Axne defeated David Young for a spot in the U.S. House of Representatives. Dave spoke with Young during the trip to D.C. about what Young is thinking about his future and whether he is considering running again.

While in Washington, D.C., Dave sat down with Republican Senator Joni Ernst. He asked her about her re-election in 2020, border wall funding and the government shutdown.

Matt Paul returns to answer questions in this week's Quick Six.