× Officials Release Names in Deadly Kayaking Accident Near Red Rock Dam

MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Police identified the victims of a kayaking accident that happened near the Red Rock dam resulting in one death Saturday.

Police say 61-year-old Timothy Chicoine of Des Moines was pronounced deceased at the Pella Regional Hospital. Police say 56-year-old Kevin Beatty of Tracy was treated and released from the hospital in Pella.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened just after 11 a.m. Saturday near the south Tailwater area of the Des Moines River. The two kayakers capsized and had to be pulled from the water. Both were take to a hospital in Pella where one was pronounced dead.

Officials from Pella and Knoxville responded to the scene and area fisherman assisted in the rescue.