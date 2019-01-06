× Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren Headlines Women Leadership Inspired Rally in Ankeny

ANKENY, Iowa — The lines were long in Ankeny Sunday afternoon, as Senator Elizabeth Warren wrapped up her final Iowa presidential campaign stop this weekend. It proved to be a litmus test for voters like Jess Wiederspan.

“I’m angrier than I have ever been, especially after Kavanaugh, and I think a lot of women feel like that. Hopefully we can get a woman elected this cycle, if not the future,” she says. Wiederspan brought her 7-year-old daughter to the event. She hopes it inspires her to learn more about women in politics and to dream big.

“I think it helps her see just because something is hard doesn’t mean you don’t try,” she said.

High schooler Julia Tubbs isn’t old enough to vote yet, but she is encouraged by the record number of women in Congress and for the female presidential hopefuls looking to throw their name into the race.

“I think there is still a little bit of that tension and I think that there are still those people in power that think women are incompetent to their male peers,” she says. “I think it’s more important now for young girls growing up to see a female up in the White House.”

The Massachusetts senator headlined a Women’s Leadership discussion at the District Venue on the city’s south side. It was a panel made up of female state elected representatives and candidates, stressing women can win and lead in politics.

“I know a lot of women that are playing small right now that could be playing big. I want you to think about it. You can definitely do it,” says Amber Gustafson, a former Democratic candidate for the Iowa Senate.

Senator Warren encouraged Iowans to be diligent this election by lobbying for values they feel are best for the country.

“We don`t have a government that is working for the people. We have a chance to change that in 2020.” she says. “This is a whole lot less about punching everyday and a whole lot more building everyday, about getting out and talking about what we believe we can do together.”