Watch: Procession for Fallen Clinton Firefighter Traveling Across Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A procession for a fallen Clinton firefighter is making its way across Iowa Sunday. The procession left the state medical examiner's office in Ankeny at 1 p.m. It is heading along Interstate 80 and will arrive in Clinton later in the day.

The procession is for 33-year-old Lt. Eric Hosette. Hosette lost his life responding to a fire at a grain processing plant in eastern Iowa Saturday, reported WQAD. While responding to the fire, an explosion killed Hosette and injured another firefighter.

Hosette was a 12-year veteran in the Clinton Fire Department. The department says Hosette leaves behind a wife and young daughter.

The explosion injured 23-year-old Adam Cain. Cain went missing during the fire and was found seriously hurt. He was taken to a hospital in Iowa City.

We will have more footage of the procession as it nears Clinton.