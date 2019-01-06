× WATCH: Senator Elizabeth Warren’s Full Speech in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke to a crowd of over 600 people in Des Moines Saturday night, as part of her statewide visit to Iowa kicking off her 2020 presidential campaign.

Her speaking event was held at Curate, an event space located in the East Village. The building reached capacity, with an overflow crowd remaining outside.

Fighting through a hoarse voice due to a cold, Warren’s big talking points were minimum wage and supporting working families. Warren’s speech lasted just under 20 minutes. For the remaining time, she answered questions from audience members.

Some of the questions she answered dealt with topics such as affordable housing, corporate power and preparing for 2020 presidential debates.

Below are videos of her full speech and the complete question and answer portion of her event.

Part 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Part 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Part 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Part 4