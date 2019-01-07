Border Wall Funding Divides Iowa Congressional Leaders As Government Shutdown Pushes Toward Record Length

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Three of Iowa's recent history-making women now find themselves caught in the middle of the third longest partial government shutdown, with progress hard to find.

President Donald Trump has insisted on money (reportedly around $5 billion) for a border wall for part of the southern region between the United States and Mexico.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a Republican and first woman to hold that position in the state, backs the president's push for border security money. "If we don't want to see the type of human trafficking, gun trafficking, narcotics trafficking over our border, we need to be able to control that border."

The two new Iowa Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives--the first women to hold those positions--want to fund the rest of the government to reopen functions that had to shut down, and that shouldn't include money for a border wall.

U.S. Representative Abby Finkenauer, 1st District Democrat from Dubuque, said voters want government working for them. "Go do our jobs," Finkenauer said, "And that's exactly what the American people expect of their representatives. It's about time we do what's right."

U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, 3rd District Democrat from West Des Moines, added, "What we're putting forth is a really sound position that President Trump should agree to."

Friday would make the 21st day of the partial federal government shutdown, tying the longest ever set in 1995.