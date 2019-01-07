Des Moines Children’s Museum Has Plans to Expand in Coming Months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa -- A metro museum looks to expand in the coming months.

The Des Moines Children's Museum started as a traveling exhibit in the summer of 2017. It moved into the Valley West Mall that fall. The volunteer-run museum has plans to move to a new space in the mall that will triple its exhibit space.

Plans also include expanding hours by hiring part time staff. The Des Moines Children's Museum will raise funds at the first ever Giggle Gala next month.

Julie Burtnette with the Des Moines Children’s Museum said, “It's supposed to be fun. It's supposed to be about the parents who've been coming to our museum all this time to actually come and have fun."

The Giggle Gala is February 9 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Decades Event Center in West Des Moines. It will feature games and a stand-up comedian. Tickets are $50 a person.