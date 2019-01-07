Des Moines City Council Discusses Possible Changes to Flood Management

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- It's been just over six months since historic flash flooding hit the city of Des Moines.

One person was killed and more than a thousand homes and businesses were damaged. On Monday, the Des Moines City Council met to review the response to the disaster so far and what still needs to be done.

Among the recommendations was to form a group to create uniform emergency response and evacuation plans across all city departments, including the police and fire departments. City Manager Scott Sanders says they can also do a better job keeping residents in affected areas informed.

“A lot of communication is definitely necessary to be clear with residents about what services will be available to them and when, especially as it regards to debris removal,” said Scott Sanders, Des Moines city manager.

Another need discussed is updates to the storm sewer system. If an upcoming sales tax increase is approved by voters, the city plans to use the new revenue for those projects.