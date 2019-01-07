× Des Moines Man Charged with Sexually Abusing Intellectually Disabled 16-Year-Old

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is accused of sexually abusing an intellectually disabled 16-year-old girl.

According to online court records, 22-year-old Kai Hanner abused the teen at a Des Moines home where he also lives on January 5th. The victim told police Hanner came into her room in the basement while she was sleeping and took her pants and underwear off and touched her.

The teen told him to stop but he forced intercourse on her. The criminal complaint says the victim, “advised she did not consent to this assault.”

Two witnesses walked into the room during the assault, saw what was happening, and removed the victim from the bedroom. The complaint says one of the witnesses told police the victim, “has the mental capacity of a 6 year old child.”

Hanner is being held in the Polk County Jail on a charge of third degree sexual abuse and possession of marijuana. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 16th.