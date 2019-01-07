× Des Moines School Bus Driver Passes Out While Driving; No Kids Hurt in Accident

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police say a bus driver’s medical issue likely caused a school bus to go off the road in Des Moines Monday morning.

Sgt. Paul Parizek says a Des Moines Public Schools bus was headed eastbound on Euclid Ave. near Delaware Ave. a little after 8:00 a.m. when the driver lost consciousness and the bus left the roadway.

There were 50 kids on the bus at the time of the accident and while they were shaken up, no one was injured.

The driver was doing well at the scene but was transported to the hospital for testing to determine what caused him to pass out.

The bus had minor damage and the children were taken to school after a second bus was sent to the scene.