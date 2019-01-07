Driver Clocked Going 97 MPH, Tested Nearly Three Times the Legal Alcohol Limit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- The Iowa State Patrol is sharing information about a stop that could have been much worse if the driver kept going.

A trooper from western Iowa tweeted a picture showing that a driver was clocked going 97 miles an hour on Interstate 29. That person also tested nearly three times to legal alcohol limit.

Phillip Newcomb of Bellevue, Nebraska was arrested for OWI.

During the traffic stop, troopers say there was a strong odor of alcohol in the car and that there was an open container on his passenger seat.

He was booked into the Pottawattamie County jail.