× Enter to win a family four pack of tickets to the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine Circus!

How does it work?

It’s easy, fill out all of the required information to enter.

What can I win?

One lucky winner will receive four tickets to the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine Circus, January 25-27 at the Jacobsen Center at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Can I still play if the contest has already started?

Yes! But be sure to enter soon, this contest runs for a limited time only.

Click here for more information about Za-Ga-Zig Shrine Circus.