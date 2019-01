Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Be prepared to spend a little more at the pump this week.

According to technology company GasBuddy, gasoline prices went up 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week.

According to a GasBuddy analysts, rising oil prices were responsible for the increase.

Even with this small price spike, they say the overall trend remains in favor of lower gas prices.