× Iowa Ranks 15th on ‘Best States to Raise a Family’ List

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new report released Monday shows Iowa ranks the 15th best state in the nation to raise a family.

Personal financial website Wallethub used 49 different indicators of family friendliness to determine the best and worst states to raise a family

Data gathered included comparing each state’s median family salaries, housing affordability, and unemployment rates. According to the report, Iowa ranks 9th in affordability.

The top two states to raise a family were Minnesota and Massachusetts while Mississippi and New Mexico were at the bottom of the list.