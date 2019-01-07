× Iowa State Fair Lands Country Star Luke Bryan for Grandstand Concert

DES MOINES, Iowa — Country music star Luke Bryan is stopping in Iowa this summer to headline a concert at the Iowa State Fair.

The fair announced on its Facebook page Monday morning that Bryan will perform at the Grandstand on Friday, August 16th.

The singer is known for hits like “Play it Again,” “Country Girl,” “That’s My Kind of Night,” and “Kick the Dust Up”.

Jon Langston will be a special guest for the concert.

Tickets go on sale for the show this Thursday, January 10th at 10:00 a.m. here.