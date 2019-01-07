× Iowa State RB David Montgomery Leaving School Early for NFL

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones have a big hole to fill in their backfield.

On Monday morning running back David Montgomery announced he is leaving school early and entering the NFL Draft. Montgomery had one season of eligibility remaining.

Montgomery rushed for 2,900 yards and scored 26 total touchdowns in his three years in Ames. Montgomery is considered to be one of the best running backs available in the draft according to most analysts.

To God Be The Glory !!!! I will forever love the Cyclonenation !! pic.twitter.com/0mmSyVYFiN — David montgomery (@MontgomerDavid) January 7, 2019