× Iowa State University Police Report the Death of an Officer

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa State University Police Department officer died last week. Officer Scott Lindley unexpectedly died on January 2, confirmed the ISU Police Department in a post on Facebook.

Lindley was 25 years old.

Lindley died at the Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines. The cause of death has not been released.

“Officer Lindley was an excellent friend and colleague to many in this community throughout his time working at our department. His heroism in the Army National Guard and as a police officer has extended beyond his time here though organ donation where people will continue to see his positive impact for years to come,” said the ISU Police Department.

Lindley enlisted in the Iowa National Guard and served in Afghanistan in 2013, according to an online obituary. In December 2017, Lindley graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in criminal justice. He was sworn in as an ISU police officer that same month. He graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy in April 2018.

“Scott had a big heart and loved helping people and was always there if anyone needed him. Scott lived his life serving others. He was in the Iowa Army National Guard as a Combat Engineer and he worked as a police officer at Iowa State University,” said the obituary.

Lindley leaves behind a wife.