Jason Momoa Visits Iowa to Spend Quality Time With His ‘Grams’

DES MOINES, Iowa -- For the third straight weekend, "Aquaman", starring Jason Momoa, was number one at the box office.

The film has now earned almost a billion dollars worldwide. So what did Momoa do to celebrate? He flew to Iowa to spend some quality time with his family.

Momoa was born in Hawaii but raised in Norwalk by his mom and grandma. He shared a photo of the happy reunion on Instagram.

Along with giving his grandma some "aloha," he also treated more than a dozen family members to breakfast at his favorite restaurant, the Waveland Cafe in Des Moines.

Momoa ordered the meal named for him, a double order of biscuits and gravy over hashrowns with a fried egg on top.