× Man Injured in Des Moines Shooting Early Monday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after a man suffered a gunshot wound Monday morning.

The call came in around 5:15 a.m. about an adult male who had been shot in the arm. Police responded to the man’s location, the alley behind 1709 SE 1st Street, but they believe the shooting happened somewhere else.

The shooting victim was transported by medics to Mercy Medical Center for his injuries, which do not appear to be serious.

Investigators found a vehicle with bullet holes at the same SE 1st St location.

Police say the victim is not being cooperative in their investigation.

We’ll bring you more information on this story as it becomes available.