Montgomery, Butler, Nelson all Turning Pro

IOWA -- Two of Iowa State's best football players are leaving school early to enter the NFL draft. David Montgomery and Hakeem Butler both declared for the NFL Draft on Monday.

Montgomery will be a Top 3-4 RB in the draft. He leaves Iowa State 6th all-time in rushing yards. Butler had a monster junior season, over 1300 yards receiving and 9 TD's.

Iowa Defensive End Anthony Nelson is also leaving early for the NFL. Nelson, the Waukee alum, led the Big Ten in sacks with 9 1/2 and is considered a top 3 round selection.