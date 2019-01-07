× Police: Man Impersonated Undercover Officer, Followed Teen

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man was arrested over the weekend after police say he followed a teen girl and claimed to be an undercover police officer.

Sixty-year-old Kent Arnold Smith is charged with impersonating a public official for the incident that happened Saturday afternoon.

According to Des Moines police, a female teen was driving with two friends in her car when she noticed a vehicle following them. She pulled in to a family member’s driveway in the 600 block of 35th Street and the vehicle pulled in behind her.

The man in the vehicle, later identified as Smith, got out and told the victim he was an undercover police officer and she was not free to leave.

The criminal complaint filed in the case says Smith, “told the victim that his badge number was #699 and the police were on their way.”

The victim, who is a minor, called police dispatch and Smith was arrested when officers arrived. He was also charged with driving with a suspended license.

Smith has bonded out of jail and is scheduled to be arraigned February 15th.