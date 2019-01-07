Positive Messages Are Covering Billboards Around Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- You may have noticed some unique messages mixed in with the rest of the billboard clutter around the metro recently.

Lamar Advertising is posting some simple, positive messages, along with the normal advertisements on its digital billboards.

Some of the phrases include: "just be nice" and "just be kind" and "just be friendly."

The company says it started posting the messages about a month ago. It says it's a simple way to maybe put some sunshine into someone's life.

“It is a good world still. There are good people. What we hear about are the bad guys. It's not the news' fault. That's what you hear because bad things happen. But good things happen, too,” said Tim Jameson, the vice president of Iowa-Nebraska territory for Lamar Advertising.