Two People Facing Charges after Multi-Hour Standoff in Kellogg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KELLOGG, Iowa -- Two people are facing charges after a multi-hour standoff in Kellogg.

It started around noon, when deputies responded to a report of an assault. Callers told police a man tried to ram their vehicle with his.

Deputies determined the person involved was inside a home on North 39th Street. The suspect refused to leave the house and claimed to be holding hostages. By 4 p.m., the man stopped talking with officials. Eventually, deputies used chemical weapons to end the standoff.

34 year-old Travis Howerton is charged with assault with a dangerous weapon. 45 year-old Talina Hayes is charged with interference with official acts. Both have bonded out of the Jasper County Jail.