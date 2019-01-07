USDA Reports Delayed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

USDA reports are not going to be out on time because of the partial government shutdown.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the reports from the National Agriculture Statistics Service and office of the Chief Economist set to be released January 11 are delayed.

The department says given the lead time required for analysis and compilation of a multitude of reports, the reports will not be released even if funding is restored before then. The USDA adds the date of all releases are yet to be determined and will be made public when the shutdown is over.