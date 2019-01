Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A south side grocery store will reopen soon, after a car crashed into it over the holidays.

A car crashed into B&B Supermarket on Christmas Eve. Police say the driver had a medical emergency.

Owners have been working hard to get the shop ready for business again. They say it will be open at the end of this week or the beginning of next week.

The deli is known for its "killer sandwich."

B&B has been family owned and operated since 1922.