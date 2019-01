Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLINTON, Iowa -- Funeral services are set for an eastern Iowa firefighter killed in a weekend explosion.

Lt. Eric Hosette with the Clinton Fire Department was killed while fighting a fire at a grain silo on Saturday morning. A visitation will be held on Friday in Clinton His funeral will be held on Saturday.

Homeowners in Clinton are showing their support for Hosette, his family and his fellow firefighters this week by lighting up their porches with red lights.