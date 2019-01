Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Drake Bulldogs won their first MVC conference game, 82-70 over Southern Illinois. Noah Thomas led the Dogs with a career high 24 points.

Iowa State could not build on the momentum of routing Kansas. The Cyclones lost at Baylor, 73-70. Big 12's leading scorer, Marial Shayok led ISU with 19 points. Video courtesy of ESPNews

UNI came from behind to make it close at Illinois State behind A.J. Green's 19 points, but the Panther rally came up short, 70-69. Video courtesy of NBC Chicago.