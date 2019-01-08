Gov. Reynolds Announces Several Cabinet Appointments, New Iowa Finance Authority Director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Gov. Kim Reynolds announced several cabinet appointments Tuesday.

Debi Durham, the director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority, will also serve as director of the Iowa Finance Authority. Last year, Reynolds fired Dave Jamison, the former IFA director, following allegations of sexual harassment of staffers.

In addition, former state Republican chair Matt Strawn will serve as director of the Iowa Lottery. He takes over for Terry Rich who is retiring.

Reynolds, who will begin serving her first full term next week, announced a total of nine cabinet appointments.