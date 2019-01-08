× Misty Ray to Enter Guilty Plea Wednesday, Asks to Be Sentenced Alongside her Husband

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The adoptive mother of Sabrina Ray will enter into a plea agreement with prosecutors on Wednesday, according to online court records.

Misty Ray and her husband Marc are both charged with First Degree Murder and multiple counts of Kidnapping, Child Endangerment and Neglect or Abandonment. The couple’s adopted 16-year-old daughter, Sabrina Ray, was found unresponsive in their home in 2017. She weighed just 56 lbs. Prosecutors say Sabrina and other adopted children in the home were abused and neglected by the couple in their Perry home where they also ran a daycare center.

Marc Ray entered into a plea agreement in December. He plead guilty to four felony charges and will serve at least 35 years in prison. The couple’s biological son, Justin Ray, and Misty’s mother, Carla Bousman, have already entered guilty pleas for their roles in the abuse of the children. They are serving prison sentences. Josie Bousman, a cousin, is also charged in the case but agreed to testify against her family members. She remains in the Dallas County Jail.

Details of Misty Ray’s plea agreement will be released at a hearing at the Dallas County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon. Marc and Misty Ray have requested that be sentenced at the same time. A sentencing hearing will be set tomorrow.