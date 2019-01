× Police Investigating Shooting Near Harding Middle School

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 2nd Street and Douglas Avenue in Des Moines.

Witnesses report that a black male on foot fired several shots at a car. The suspect and the car both fled the scene.

Harding Middle School is on lockdown, but there was no issue at the school, says Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.