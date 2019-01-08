× Two Des Moines Git N Go Stores Robbed Overnight

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating armed robberies at two convenience stores in Des Moines overnight.

The first happened at the Git N Go at 5736 Franklin on the city’s north side. Police say two black males, one with a handgun, demanded money from the clerk. They left the scene on foot, heading southbound.

The second robbery happened on the east side at the Git N Go at 806 SE 14th Street. Police say a masked white female walked up to the counter, lifted her sweatshirt to show she had a handgun tucked in her waistband, and demanded the clerk give her everything. The suspect left before officers arrived on scene.

Police did not release how much money the suspects in either robbery got away with.

No arrests have been made.