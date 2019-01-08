Wellmark YMCA Goes for Gold with Olympic Gold Medalist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- In March the Wellmark YMCA is hosting its biggest event at the new Olympic-size pool since it opened last year. The USA Swimming TYR Pro Swim Series is a four-day competition, and it features some of the best athletes in the world!

Kathleen Baker is a two-time 2016 Olympic medalist and back stroke world record holder. She was in Des Moines promoting the competition and speaking to Junior swimmers here in Iowa.

“I grew up not having an Olympic-sized swimming pool in my city and ended up having to relocate to a different city to really be able to pursue my dreams,” Baker said.

She said having an Olympic-size pool here in the city of Des Moines is important so kids here can do the same.

“Having an amazing training facility promotes having amazing swimmers and really sets the tone for being able to provide and hopefully raise some more amazing swimmers out of Iowa,” Baker said.

The USA Swimming TYR Pro Swim Series is March 6th – 9th. You can buy tickets now at usaswimming.org.