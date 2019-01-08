Will Food Assistance Program be Impacted by Government Shutdown?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Those who use the SNAP food assistance program are watching the government shutdown closely.

The federal program, more commonly known as food stamps, is run by the USDA. Recently, the amount of funding the program has in their reserves is coming under question.

The USDA is funded through January, but should the shutdown last until February, things become less clear. According to the Washington Post, the program's emergency reserves will only fund about 1/3 of the month of February.

For people like Crystal Foote, the prospect of living without the SNAP program is bleak.

“Probably would be homeless or not have any food,” said Foote.

The 31-year-old mother of two uses food stamps every month.

“If I find out I don't have food stamps, that's going to be hard on my family, because my mom doesn't make a whole lot either, so I don't know where we're going to get food,” she said.

The Food Bank of Iowa says they are hopeful the shutdown gets resolved in the next few weeks. If the shutdown goes into February, Food Bank CEO Michelle Book says 350,000 Iowans will be impacted.

“70 percent of those families have children in their household. Of those families that receive SNAP in Iowa, 31% have handicapped or disabled people in their household. Iowan's who receive SNAP benefits are the most vulnerable,” said Book.

Book says if the worst happens, Iowan’s can turn to local food pantries.

“The Food Bank of Iowa works with over 500 partner agencies across our service area, food pantries, school pantries, churches, feeding programs, senior feeding sites, all of those will see an uptick in volume,” said Book.

In Iowa, the Department of Human Services handles the SNAP program. DHS issued a statement on Tuesday reading:

The Food Assistance Program is fully funded through January. At this time, we believe that February food assistance benefits will be available. Contingency plans are being drafted should they be necessary.

The Food Bank of Iowa says Iowans looking to help shore up the bank’s food supply can donate to them financially. Book also encourages federal employees who are furloughed to take advantage of their local food resources.