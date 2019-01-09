× Casey New City Hall Almost Ready For Business

CASEY, Iowa- Work began on Wednesday moving a few items into the brand new Casey City Hall and Community Center.

The City built the $1.2 Million dollar building after a 2014 arson fire destroyed the former City Hall and Community Center.

The former City Clerk, Dorothy Dillinger, was sentenced to five years in prison for misappropriating almost $300,000. She also pled guilty to charges for setting the fire just hours before state auditors arrived.

The City held meetings with residents as to what should be constructed.

“Got a lot of public input, as to what people would like to see,” said Mayor Barry Chalfant. “It was always came again back to the train depot thing.”

The Mayor said that the town has long had a community center.

“I mean, my parents even when I was a kid they came down here square dance,” said Chalfant. “We are hoping we can draw some people in, and now especially with Adair not having a community building, people can start having their functions here like they used to in the past.”

The Casey Community will hold a ribbon cutting for the new City Hall Saturday at 2pm. In the evening there will be live band at 7:00pm as Casey will kick off it’s Sesquicentennial celebration which will be held later this year.