Former NFL Player and Colon Cancer Survivor will Rally Against Cancer

DES MOINES, Iowa –John Stoddard Cancer Center is getting ready to rally against cancer.

The annual Rally Against Cancer has raised about $3.1 million since 2002. This year’s event is January 26th at 6 p.m. at The Ron Pearson Center at Hy-Vee’s Corporate Headquarters.

The keynote speaker is Vince Papale. He's a former NFL player and colon cancer survivor. He tried out for the Philadelphia Eagles on a whim. He holds the record for the oldest rookie in the National Football League to not play college football. Mark Wahlberg portrayed him in the 2006 Disney movie “Invincible.”

Money raised supports the Oncology Navigator Program, Adolescent Young Adult Cancer Program, the compassion fund, and the Charlie Cutler Healing and Wellness Endowment Fund.

Tickets are $200 a person.