Iowa had fallen behind by 17 or more points in 11 consecutive Big Ten road games. Wednesday night at Northwestern, Iowa did get behind, but never by that much.

Down six in the second half, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery yelled at his players in animated fashion, and the Hawks responded with a 12-2 run.

Playing without Tyler Cook (sore knee), Freshman Joe Wieskamp scored 19 points and led Iowa to a double digit win, 73-63.

Iowa is now 2-3 in the Big Ten, 13-3. overall.

Video courtesy of BTN.